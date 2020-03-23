Pursat: According to preliminary reports, a large tree that is hundreds of years old and about 2 meters in diameter in Chheu Teal village, Kbal Trak commune, Krakor district, was cut to widen National Road 5 on the morning of March 21, 2020.

Local people expressed their sadness because they had known this tree all their lives, and saw it as having animist properties, so would often worship around it.

At the same time it was acknowledged that the tree needed to be felled for development, but some say they miss the old places of their childhood that have disappeared. KOHSANTEPHEAP