Washington State: A 65-year-old Cambodian woman has died from Covid-19 disease in the United States on March 22, 2020.

The Cambodian woman was named as Nuth Chunheang, the mother of Mr. Song Saran, president of the Cambodian Rice Federation and president of Amru Rice Exporters.



On March 23, 2020, Song Saran said that his mother had been living in the United States for two years in Seattle, Washington State. She had just returned to the USA from a visit to Cambodia in February 2020.

Song Saran added that due to the spread of the devastating virus around the world, he and his family were not able to attend the funeral in the United States, but will be performing religious services in their hometown. ANGKOR POST