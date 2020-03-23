PHNOM PENH: The Ministry of Health has identified two more COVID-19 infections on the morning of March 23, 2020, according to a statement.

One case was in Kampong Cham and one in Koh Kong province.

The two new cases are from Cambodian nationals linked to religious festivals in Malaysia, according to Ly Sovann, a spokesman for the Ministry of Health.

As of 11 am on March 23, 2020, there have been 86 positive cases in Cambodia.



The Royal Government of Cambodia has issued a directive for all governors to designate schools, hotels, guesthouses as temporary treatment facilities and to be implemented from today.

Provincial governors will do this work alongside the Ministry of Health and the Provincial Health Department, and be responsible to the Minister. NKD

VERY DETAILED MAP OF OUTBREAK