Ting Mong are an ancient part of Khmer culture, where many in rural areas still believe in spirits and their power over the living. These scarecrow type effigies are thought to be guardians who ward off evil spirits and protect against disease and death, and often are seen outside countryside properties during times of crisis.

Many Khmers believe a powerful force is embodied inside the Ting Mong, which will keep spirits away from the household it guards. Often the carry weapons, such as swords, RPGs and AK-47s.

As the COVID-19 pandemic spreads, which Cambodia recording new cases each day, some have gone back to the old pre-Buddhist traditions.

