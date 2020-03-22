Kep: A traffic accident occurred near Wat Phnom Pru, on National Road 33 between Km 17-18 in the village of Damnakor, Sangkat Prey Thom om March 22, 2020, at 9 am. Two men were killed at the scene and three women were seriously injured.

The accident was caused by a Lexus, driven by Son, 37, a businessman, living in Bek Kyi village, Ou Oknha Heng commune, Prey Nop district, Preah Sihanouk province. A minivan carrying vegetables and a Nex motorcycle were hit. It is believed the dead were on the motorcycles.

The injured were taken to Kampot Referral Hospital, and the deceased are being stored at the Kompong Tralach pagoda while the police are searching for their identities.

Authorities took the Lexus driver to be questioned at the Kep Police Inspectorate.

Warning. images of scene: AREY