Preah Sihanouk – Three Cambodian men and thirty four French nationals linked to two French men infected with COVID-19 in Preah Sihanouk province have been detained by authorities and health officials.

They are being kept isolated in a hotel for up to 14 days and and having samples tested at the Institut Pasteur in Cambodia. The results have not yet come back.

The quarantine by authorities and health officials came shortly after a French man, 67, and 80, a tourist, visited Preah Sihanouk province. and were confirmed by the Ministry of Health to have COVID-19 on the night of March 21, 2020.

This morning, March 22, 2020, provincial governor Kuoch Chamroeun confirmed that after a search and inquiry, 36 French nationals arrived in Siem Reap on March 11, 2020. Then they went on a car tour with two tour guides and another Cambodian driver heading to Sihanoukville on March 18, 2020.

After the two French men were found infected with the COVID-19, authorities and officials launched a search for all 37 people, 34 French nationals and three Khmer nationals, he added.

The 65-year-old British woman, a passenger from the Viking Cruise Journey in Kampong Cham province, was twice tested negative and will be released from hospital tomorrow.

The two men who were infected with the COVID-19 have been hospitalized in the referral hospital in Preah Sihanouk province. FAST NEWS