PHNOM PENH – The Ministry of Health on March 23 announced the discovery of 31 new COVID-19 infections, after positive results from the Pasteur Institute were confirmed.

According to the new report, as of the night of March 23, 2020, there have now been 84 confirmed cases of infections in Cambodia.

Two are reported to be Cambodians, and 29 French tourists.

On March 22, 2020, the Ministry of Health tested 37 people who had been exposed to two French men who had recently been diagnosed, aged 67 and 80.

They arrived in Sihanoukville on March 18, 2020, and stayed in the Independence Hotel, which has since been closed.

