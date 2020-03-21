Phnom Penh: The Anti-Narcotics Department of the National Police made a crackdown on a drug trafficking case in front of Deum Kor Market, Maoeng Seng Road, Boeng Salang Commune, Toul Kork, Phnom Penh.

The operation was conducted by Force 7, led by the Deputy Director of the Anti-Narcotics Department.

The source said that the suspect, Khin Srey Neang, 25 years old was caught with 598.81 grams of methamphetamine (ICE).

She is being interrogated to try to find the drugs source and other suppliers.

FASTNEWS