Young Kampot Monks On Meth Arrested

Kampot: At 9:40 pm on March 20, 2020, the Anti-Narcotics Bureau forces crack down on two drug-use cases in two locations on the same day, detaining five suspects, including four monks.

Case 1: Ly Chanthy, male, 17, Sem Vannak, a 16-year-old monk, and Soun Seyha, a 22-year-old lay man were arrested at Dong Tong Thmei pagoda at around 9.30 am.

Case 2: The police then moved in at 1.20 pm to arrest two more suspects at Krang Krew pagoda, located in Krang Srei village, Krang Suv commune, Chhouk district, Kampot province.

Moeun Nov, a 15-year-old male from Tarlan village, Bavel commune, Chhouk district, Kampot province and Kuch Kanpiseth were then arrested.

The five suspects were sent to the court for legal procedure. POST NEWS

