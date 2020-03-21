Oddar Meanchey: On the morning of March 21, 2020, authorities from the Thai province of Surin and Oddar Meanchey announced the international gateway at O’Smach will be closed temporarily to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Hour Dararith, director of the O Smach International Checkpoint, said the closure of the O Smach International checkpoint came after a request from Thai authorities. NKD

UPDATE: The border crossing at Pailin has now been reported as closed.

UPDATE: Chanburi province closed the international gate above, with Chanburi province closing four gates: Pailin International Corridor, Pailin Corning Corridor, Ou Anlong Corridor, Kamban Corridor (O’Romdoul), Phnom Proek District, in Battambang Province The closure has no deadline.

We will monitor the situation and update if/when more closures are announced.