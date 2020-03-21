Phnom Penh:– Cambodian Ministry of Health has confirmed two new cases of Covid-19 on Saturday, bringing the total to 53, according to a press release at 9 pm.

Initial reports say the cases are of French nationals (*this could be a bad translation of barang), and are now in hospital in Sihanoukville.

The ministry also informed that one of the three British nationals earlier tested positive of Covid-19 from Viking Cruises has fully recovered.

The recovered 65-year-old British will be discharged from hospital tomorrow.

Map of the outbreak

*Verified reports from Chines government health authorities also say hat people entering China from Cambodia have tested positive on arrival. One confirmed case reported HERE