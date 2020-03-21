Phnom Penh: A drunken man drove an RX300 car collided with a Toyota Sienna and hit a roadside stall at 12.10 am on Saturday, March 21, near Pochentong Airport.

The black RX300, Phnom Penh 2N-6964 was driven by a drunk man.

The Luxus truck was spotted on the east side of the Russian Federation highway, driving at high speed. It crashed into the white Toyota, and proceeded to steer onto the sidewalk and hit the seller, causing damage on all sides.

Fortunately, the incident did not cause any injuries.

Following the incident, negotiations were made between the car owners to finish the scene, while the beverage seller took $ 400 as compensation.

