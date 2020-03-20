Siem Reap: A foreigner died at 2:05 pm on March 19, 2020 in Kok Thnout village, Knaan commune, Prasat Bakong district, Siem Reap province.

TAN BAK TONG, 62, was a Malaysian national who arrived in Cambodia on March 2, 2020 at Siem Reap International Airport.

Based on the research of law enforcement and Dr. Eich Chhorthoth, a court doctor, it was concluded that the victim died of a heart attack.

The body was sent to Wat Teuk Thla, Phnom Penh, pending family and embassy decisions.