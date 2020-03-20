UK:

The Foreign & Commonwealth Office (FCO) has advised against all non-essential international travel. This advice takes effect immediately.

This change in travel advice reflects the pace at which other countries are either closing their borders or implementing restrictive measures in response to the global coronavirus pandemic.

While there are currently no restrictions on flights to and from Cambodia, British nationals in country should keep in mind that flights may be cancelled at short notice or other travel restrictions may be put in place by foreign governments.

If you wish to leave the country, you should make arrangements to do so as soon as possible by commercial means. Contact your airline or travel company and your insurance provider as soon as you are able, and keep up to date with the latest developments.

If you choose to remain, you must follow the advice of local authorities.

Canada:

Avoid non-essential travel outside of Canada until further notice.

To limit the spread of COVID-19, many countries have put in place travel or border restrictions and other measures such as movement restrictions and quarantines. Airlines have cancelled flights. New restrictions may be imposed with little warning. Your travel plans may be severely disrupted and you may be forced to remain outside of Canada longer than expected.

Contact your airline or tour operator to determine options for cancelling or postponing your trip.

USA:

The Government of Cambodia has announced a 30-day suspension of entry into Cambodia for foreigners traveling from the United States, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and Iran — effective March 17. Cambodian authorities have not provided details on implementation of this suspension, including whether immigration officials will allow American citizens with residence or work permits to enter Cambodia and under what conditions. Several airlines report that, under instruction from Cambodian authorities, they are not currently boarding citizens from these six countries on international flights into Cambodia. Travelers should be prepared for travel restrictions to be put into effect with little or no advance notice. Quarantine policies in Cambodia are unclear and not well-established, and may be unpredictable. Americans traveling or residing in Cambodia who are required to observe a public health quarantine may experience austere, unsanitary, or ad-hoc conditions.

The Department of State advises U.S. citizens to reconsider travel abroad due to the global impact of COVID-19. Many areas throughout the world are now experiencing COVID-19 outbreaks and taking action that may limit traveler mobility, including quarantines and border restrictions. Even countries, jurisdictions, or areas where cases have not been reported may restrict travel without notice.

The U.S. Embassy has received reports of harassment or discrimination directed at expatriates related to COVID-19 developments. Security personnel have forcibly closed some restaurants and bars frequented by expatriates. While these incidents to date have been isolated, local authorities may continue to take these steps without warning or consistency.

Australia:

We now advise all Australians: do not travel overseas at this time. This is our highest advice level (level 4 of 4).

If you are already overseas and wish to return to Australia, we recommend you do so as soon as possible by commercial means.

Regardless of your destination, age or health, our advice is do not travel at this time.

As more countries close their borders or introduce travel restrictions, overseas travel is becoming more complex and difficult. You may not be able to return to Australia when you had planned to. Consider whether you have access to health care and support systems if you get sick while overseas. If you decide to return to Australia, do so as soon as possible. Commercial options may become less available.

If you are overseas and cannot, or do not want to, return to Australia, follow the advice of local authorities. Take care to minimise your risk of exposure to coronavirus including by self-isolating. If you choose to stay, note our ability to provide consular assistance in some places may be limited due to restrictions on movement and other services.

If you decide to return to Australia, you will now be required to self-isolate for 14 days. This applies to all travellers, including Australian citizens. For details see the Australian Border Force website.

Contact your airline, travel agent or insurance company to discuss your travel plans and options for cancelling or postponing current bookings, or to arrange commercial flights back to Australia.



New Zealand:

COVID-19 (Coronavirus)There have been confirmed cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) in Cambodia.

Local authorities in countries and territories with confirmed cases of COVID-19 may impose containment measures including travel restrictions and quarantine requirements to prevent the spread of the virus.

Such measures may be imposed at short notice and specific details may change rapidly, including where and to whom they apply to and for how long. All travellers should stay informed of measures being taken by authorities in the areas they are travelling to. We recommend that all travellers consult the official website or the nearest embassy or consulate of your country or territory of destination to find out about any border controls and other measures that may apply to you.

For information on countries and territories which have COVID-19 related border restrictions affecting foreign nationals, including travellers in transit, please check the International Air Transport Association (IATA) website before you travel. IATA provides a comprehensive list of all countries and territories that have imposed COVID-19 related border restrictions and is being continually updated.

As part of its response to managing the COVID-19 outbreak, the New Zealand Government has some temporary travel restrictions in place in New Zealand. Please refer to the New Zealand Ministry of Health website for up to date information.

For further travel advice and information about COVID-19, please see our webpage here. We encourage all New Zealanders living and travelling overseas to register with us.