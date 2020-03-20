FEATURED Health Latest 

4 COVID-19 Cases Confirmed

PHNOM PENH: The Ministry of Health has announced that it has identified four new cases of COVID-19 on March 20, 2020, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 51.

According to a press release from the Ministry of Health, released on the Facebook page, a Malaysian and three Cambodian nationals living in Kampong Cham, Phnom Penh and Battambang have tested positive for the virus.

The four patients are currently being treated in isolation.

1: Malaysian male religious teacher in Kampong Cham, aged 39

2. A Cambodian man in Phnom Penh, 33 (links to Malyasia)

3. A 38 year old Cambodian in Battmbang who has not been outside the country.

4. A 48 year old Cambodian in Batttambang, (links to Malaysia)

