PHNOM PENH : According to results from the Institut Pasteur du Cambodge released at 9 pm on March 19, Cambodia has 10 new cases of COVID-19, bring the total of detected cases to 47.

The virus was detected in two Cambodian men who have just returned from a religious ceremony in Malaysia and two wives of men who have just returned from the festival.

The other six were Malaysian men who came to work in a Muslim village in Kang Meas district, Kampong Cham province.

The Ministry of Health has announced that the wives of the men live in the town of Battambang, where their husbands had been detected on March 18.

This is the first case of an infection passed to a wife after returning from Malaysia, the Ministry of Health noted. The two women are being quarantined at a hospital in Battambang.

In addition, a 60-year-old man in Kandal province was also tested positive for COVID-19 and was admitted to Kandal Provincial Hospital. The man is one of 79 returned from religious service in Malaysia.

In Phnom Penh, another 34-year-old Cambodian man was also among the 79 people who recently returned from a religious festival in Malaysia.

The Ministry of Health also announced that in Kompong Cham, six Malaysian men had been diagnosed with the disease. The six Malaysian men were doing religious work in villages in Kang Meas district, Kampong Cham province.

The list of provincial capitals published by the Ministry of Health’s Department of Communicable Diseases published on the night of March 19, 2020 shows that patients were detected in 13 provinces.

DETAILED MAP