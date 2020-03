Pursat: On 19 March 2020, at 1:43 pm district police cooperating with security forces in Trach administrative stopped a minibus carrying 9 Khmer-Muslims and took them to hospital in Krokor. It is reported that the men had traveled from Malaysia.

Later the same day, the police force in cooperation with the Krakor Referral Hospital sent them to Kandieng Health Center for further follow-up.

Source: Pheng Vannak News (published in KBN)