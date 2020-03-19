Phnom Penh: The Cambodian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation has issued a letter to the Vietnamese Embassy in Cambodia on March 19, 2020, confirming the temporary closure of the border between the two countries.

The closure will begin at midnight on March 20, 2020.

Cambodia’s decision to temporarily close the Cambodia-Vietnam border came after the Vietnamese government decided to close border gates without informing the Royal Government of Cambodia.

*This will have a serious affect on imports of goods and food, such as vegetables.