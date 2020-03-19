Crime FEATURED Latest 

Bank Stabbing: Man Arrested In Kampong Thom

Kompong Thom: A man accused of stabbing a security guard (and father of 6) to death in Phnom Penh’s Boeung Keng Kang district on March 19, 2020, was arrested in Kampong Thom province this evening.

Lieutenant General Ngeng Chou confirmed that the attacker, identified as Chiang Bunn, 22, stabbed the victim, Bun Sok Chamroeun, 46, and then fled.

The perpetrator was arrested around 5 pm in Prey Ponleak Village, Sangkat Achamp, Stung Sen, Kampong Thom province.

After questioning the suspect, the suspect admitted that he had stabbed the victim because of the victim’s ‘blasphemy’ (*disrespectful words?).

He is being transferred from Kompong Thom to the Phnom Penh Municipal Police for further action.

