Phnom Penh: A security guard in front of PPC BANK was stabbed to death by an unknown suspect early in the morning.

The murder happened at 6 am on March 19, 2020 in front of PPC BANK along Monivong Road, Sangkat Toul Svay Prey II, Boeung Keng Kang, Phnom Penh.

According to the sources, the victim was identified as Bun Sok Chamroeun, 41, a private security guard who had been working at PPC BANK for only about a month. It is reported he was a father of six children.

The victim’s eldest son, Bun Chanrat, 16, insisted his father had no disputes with anyone.

After investigating the scene, police transported the body to Stung Meanchey pagoda to conduct further forensic work to help identify perpetrators. There are no leads so far to the motive.

Warning, images of scene in link: TVFB