Svay Rieng province: On the morning of Wednesday March 18, the Bavet International Border Gate and other border posts on the Vietnamese side of the Cambodian border were temporarily closed.

If any (*non-Viet?) nationals enter Vietnam, they will be quarantined for 14 days to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

It is not clear on how long these closures will be enforced. KOHSANTEPHEAP

*Note that Cambodia relies on Vietnam for much of its produce, such as fresh vegetables.