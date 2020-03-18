Battambang: At 2:00 pm on 16 March 2020, a Thai man was killed in Prey Romchek village, Tasan commune, Samlot district, Battambang province.

The victim was a 47-year-old Thai man who lived in Chanburi province, who was carrying cassava for sale in Thailand.

The victim died when his truck hit a low hanging powr line.

After the incident, authorities came to the site to check the body and confirmed that cause of death was from electric shock and handed over the body to relatives to take him to Thailand for a traditional funeral.

