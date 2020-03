Prey Veng: On March 16, 2020 at 13:35 a fire broke out on a rice field and killed an elderly woman near Chambok village, Chrey commune, Kampong Trabek district, Prey Veng province.

The victim, Chak Hiek, an 83-year-old woman from the village, appears to have started the fire and then down.

Chrey communine authorities managed to control the fire. POST NEWS