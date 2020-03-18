Phnom Penh: The Ministry of Health gave a medical examination of all 200 crew, staff and tourists on board five river tour boats which were denied entry to Vietnam.

At around 9 am on 18 March 2020, 34 Norwegian tourists left for Phnom Penh International Airport and will continue on to Thailand and then home. It is believed most have missed flights they were due to take from Vietnam.

The remaining tourists will be leaving the country on March 19.

The immigration authorities said the cruise ships were:

AQUA MEKONG with 31 people of 3 nationalities.

RA LAN DIEP with 22 of 2 nationalities

INDOCHINE has 24 crew members of 2 nationalities and 36 tourists: 2 Russian nationals and 34 French

RV TOUM TIOU II has 16 crew members of 2 nationalities, 2 Canadians, 1 Swiss, 1 American, 1 Cambodian and 5 (?)

INDOCHINE II has 29 crew members and 34 tourists; 33 Danes and 1 French.

After the inspection, the Immigration Police escorted the five vessels to Phnom Penh International Port. KOHSANTEPHEAP