Concerts Banned To Prevent COVID-19

Phnom Penh: After much talk on the matter, it was announced at 9 pm on Tuesday by the Ministry of Health through the official Facebook page that all concerts will be postponed in the kingdom until further notice. This is to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Concerts join the list of schools, KTV’s, museums and cinemas which have also been ordered to close.

33 people were confirmed to have tested positive for COVID-19 since the first case in January, with 32 in March.

A press conference will be held today at 9.30 in the Council of Ministers building.

