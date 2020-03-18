The Ministry of Health has announced that 2 cases of COVID-19 have been found in Kampot province and another 2 (a 71-year-old man and a 52-year-old man in Tboung Khmum. in Tbong Khmom).

EDIT: The Kampot cases were already previously reported today, it appears (but originally as being in Kep). *All local media are reporting 4 cases, but presumably for today, it’s quite confusing. Example 1, Example 2, Example 3 and so on

Another press conference is expected tomorrow morning at the Council of Ministers.