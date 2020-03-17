PHNOM PENH: The Ministry of Water Resources and Meteorologists asks people to stay healthy as rising temperatures hit, and to be alert for thunderstorms and sudden winds, especially in the provinces from March 18-21.

According to the forecast, the Ministry of Water Resources predicts some rainfall between March 18-21.

Parts of Oddar Meanchey, Banteay Meanchey, Siem Reap, Pailin And Preah Vihear may see heavier rain and thunderstorms. Koh Kong will also see low to moderate rainfall.

Central Provinces:

– Minimum temperature range 26-28 ° C

– Maximum temperature range 37-39 ° C

Provinces in the Northeast:

– Minimum temperature range 26-28 ° C

– Maximum temperature range 34-36 ° C

Coastal Provinces:

– Minimum temperature range 26-28 ° C

– Maximum temperature 35-37 ° C

