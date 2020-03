PHNOM PENH: – The Ministry of Health on March 17, 2020 has identified nine new cases of the disease in Cambodia, bringing the total number of cases to 33.

Siem Reap one case (an Islamic man, aged 40)

PP 2 cases(Islamic men, 27 & 40)

Kampong Chhang 1 case (an Islamic man, aged 36)

Kep 3 cases (Malaysians, aged 58, 61 & 66)

Koh Kong 1 case (Islamic man, age 57)

Details to follow.