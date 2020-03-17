Kompong Thom: A 12-year-old son fired a homemade pistol at his mother on March 16, 2020 in Toul Kbal Village, Toul Krei Commune, Prasat Sambor District, Kampong Thom Province.

According to a report from the police, the victim was shot in the chest, causing sudden death at the family home.

According to a report by Lt. Gen. Eat Kim Eun, the victim was Yuth Khoeun, 33. He confirmed the victim’s death.

The boy is now under referral procedures by the court.

(WARNING): FAST NEWS