Health Ministry Stops Religious Gatherings

Phnom Penh: All religious gatherings have been ordered to cease with immediate effective in order to fight Covid-19, according to an announcement from the Ministry of Health to the Ministry of Cults and Religion, dated 17 March 2020

The decision was made after Cambodia saw a 100% increase of cases of Covid-19 overnight, from 12 to 24 cases confirmed.

This comes after all schools were closed on Monday and KTVs, cinemas and museums ordered to shut on Tuesday.

