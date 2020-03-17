Banteay Meanchey – A teenager was attacked at 8 pm on March 16, 2020 in front of Huy Leng market in Sui village, Soe commune, Mongkol Borei district, Banteay Meanchey province.

Local authorities say the victim, identified as 15-year-old Dat Vann Lida, lives in the upper village of Lok Khum.

The deputy inspector of the Mongkol Borei district police inspector Lee Chhun Kong said that after questioning and examining the scene, the authorities determined the motive and went to arrest of five people for questioning.

A suspect admitted that a group of seven people were driving on the road when they saw the victim riding a motorbike.

Some of the gang are reported to be in a dispute with the victim’s brother, and attacked the youth with at least one sword, cutting off his hand.

Five youths arrested by the police in Mongkol Borei district and two others are being hunted by police. The victim is being treated at the Cambodia-Japan Friendship Hospital, Mongkol Borey. NKD



