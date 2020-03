Sihanoukville: At 2:10 pm on March 17, 2020, there was a domestic violence incident after a Thai man with a gun got drunk and smashed up property in Prey Nop.

Bun Ma Bunmy, a 45-year-old Thai man, who operates a boat for a Thai company, lives in Prey Nup district, Preah Sihanouk province.

He was arrested following a compliant from his 27-year-old wife, Chin Leng.

He was detained and the case will go to court. POST NEWS