Phnom Penh: A Chinese man was found dead on a sofa in a rented house.

The incident happened on the morning of March 17, 2020 in Chong Thnal Village, Sangkat Teuk Thla, Khan Sen Sok.

According to a translator, the Chinese man, Lao Vong, a 53 year old businessman from China had rented the house for several months.

Authorities were reported as not waiting for a specialist for give an inspection, but transported the body to Stung Meanchey Pagoda waiting for the family and the embassy. POST NEWS