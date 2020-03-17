FEATURED Health Latest 

Chinese Man Dies In Sen Sok

Phnom Penh: A Chinese man was found dead on a sofa in a rented house.

The incident happened on the morning of March 17, 2020 in Chong Thnal Village, Sangkat Teuk Thla, Khan Sen Sok.

According to a translator, the Chinese man, Lao Vong, a 53 year old businessman from China had rented the house for several months.

Authorities were reported as not waiting for a specialist for give an inspection, but transported the body to Stung Meanchey Pagoda waiting for the family and the embassy. POST NEWS

