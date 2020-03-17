Phnom Penh: A Chinese man was arrested at 4:30 am, 17 March 2020 on Preah Norodom Blvd, Sangkat Tonle Bassac, Chamkarmon, Phnom Penh.

The XIE YENG, a 42-year-old Chinese man, was armed with a K-59 pistol and four bullets.

Prior to the incident, police received information that there was an armed man, and went to arrest the suspect in the building.

The suspect told police that he did not know anything, but security witnesses said he had been acting in a violent manner.

The gun and what appears to be a drug smoking device were then discovered in a bathroom. The suspect was taken to the station at Chamkar Morn to take legal action. AREY