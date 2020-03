PHNOM PENH: Cambodia has found another 11 cases of COVID-19 from Muslim men returning from religious activities in Malaysia and 1 Cambodian man returning from Thailand.

Ministry of Health’s Notification:

It is reported that 2 cases are in Phnom Penh, 2 cases in Kampong Chhnang, 4 cases in Battambang, 1 case in Kampot and 1 case in Tbong Khmum.

UPDATES TO FOLLOW