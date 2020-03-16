Phnom Penh: On March 15, 2020 at 11:30 pm, Phnom Penh Police Office’s Office of Immigration Investigation and Procedure Office received 3 Nigerians from Boeung Keng Kang Police Inspectorate for not having a valid passport.

They were caught after being stopped at a traffic law roadbock.

1. EMEKA DARU, 35, a Nigerian national, entered Cambodia in 2018 at Phnom Penh International Airport

2. ONUIKE IGNATIUS, 38, a Nigerian national, arrived in Cambodia in 2018 at Phnom Penh International Airport.

3. UINANDU CHUKWUEMEKA, a 35 year old Nigerian national arrived in Cambodia in 2017 at the Phnom Penh International Airport.

All three persons were referred to the Immigration Department for the investigation and enforcement of the procedures of the General Department of Immigration.