Phnom Penh: The Minister of Education, Youth and Sport has now issued an emergency directive, urging students and students of all levels of education across the country stay at home from today (March 16) until a new notice is given. The notice was published this morning on the MoEYS Facebook page.

The decision of the Ministry of Education is to act as a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

The Ministry of Education recommends that all public and private education institutions (primary to high school) and kindergartens at all levels, public and private, have to start a short break. For schools that have not have completed assessments, the average academic performance of the monthly scores from December 2019 to February 2020 can be used as the average.

For public and private training institutes, teachers and higher education institutions must allow students to also stay at home. If there are any students who have recently traveled, or are experiencing health problems the emergency hotline number is still 115.

The Ministry of Education, Youth and Sport will appoint a Covid-19 epidemic team to monitor and report incidents to education staff and students and provide information to the Ministry of Education on a daily basis.

For parents, guardians, students of the ministry encourage children to do home-schooling and take care of their children and avoid areas that are highly contagious, such as swimming, gym, playground and other places at risk of Covid-19.