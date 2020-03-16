FEATURED Health Latest 

COVID-19 Cases Rise To 12

More cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed by the Ministry of Health.

The 4 month old baby of a French national, named as Michelle Dizon Cruz, 35, was tested positive. The baby’s mother had negative results.

A Cambodian national who has recently returned from France is now being treated in Khmer-Soviet Friendship hospital.

Two Khmer-Islams aged 35 and 39 also tested positive in Preah Vihear, reportedly after traveling to Malaysia.

The government has asked for people not to travel to Europe, Iran and the USA. Those returning from these countries will face a 14 day quarantine.

