Phnom Penh: The CDC has issued a statement calling on those who boarded flight PG933 from Bangkok to land in Cambodia on 9 March to contact health authorities if they show any symptoms of COVID-19.

Those in seats 22, 23, 24, 25, or 26 should contact the Ministry of Health by calling 115.

The announcement came after a passenger traveling on a flight from Bangkok to Cambodia tested positive for COVID-19