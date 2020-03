PHNOM PENH – Immigration Police received a foreigner from Veal Vong police station without a passport/visa and upsetting public order on March 14. 2020 at 10am.

Police say the foreigner, HONG FAWEI, is a 21-year-old Chinese male who entered Cambodia in 2019, through Bavet. He has no job or place to stay and has been sleeping on the streets.

It is currently being forwarded for further legal proceedings.