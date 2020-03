Phnom Penh: A road traffic road inspection in Chak Angreak commune on March 15, 2020 at 12:30 am caught two men with a large quantity of drugs.

Police say the suspects were Neth Nith, a 42-year-old Cambodian and Seth Prasret, 42, a Thai-American. Both tested positive for drug use.

22 packets of meth (21 small bags, 1 large bag), smoking paraphernalia, a car and US passport were seized.

The two suspects are currently being detained at the Meanchey district police inspectorate for legal action.