Preah Sihanouk: The Prey Nup district police chief handed over a bear cub to Oknha Tea Vichet.

Prey Nup district police chief Hu Yai said on Saturday, March 14, that the bear had been taken from people in Mondulkiri and was brought to him at an young age. He said that he had been raised in the Prey Nup district police station.

He said the bear was probably only four to five months old, and has a gentle, non-violent personality, and enjoys playing with people.

As he does not have time to look after the animal, or had the resources to buy food, and the lack of veterinarians to treat the bear, it was handed over to Oknha Tech Vichet’s team on March 14.

It is hoped the bear will be released back in to the wild. KOHSANTEPHEAP