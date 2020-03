Phnom Penh: At 8:35 pm on March 14, 2020, a fire broke out in Korkuon Market, Ba Yap Village, along Oknha Mong Rithy Street, Phnom Penh Thmey, Sen Sok District, Phnom Penh.

Authorities several (at least 5) stall were destroye.

The fire was put out at 9:35 pm and it was reported to have been caused by a power fault. POST NEWS