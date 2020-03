Phnom Penh : Another case of Covid-19 of COVID-19 has been confirmed by the Ministry of Health in a press release on 15 March 2020.

The eighth case in Cambodia was found in a 35-year-old French man.

He and his wife were traveling with a 4-month-old baby, and arrived at Phnom Penh International Airport on 14 March 2020 8:30 a.m from Singapore.

UPDATE: He has been named across local media, including here