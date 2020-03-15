Siem Reap: A foreigner was found lying dead in a rented room at 16:00 on March 14, 2020 in Mondul 2 Village, Svay Dangkum City / Siem Reap Province.

The victim, MICHAEL DAVID PEARSON, 78, an American national, was a retired man living at the address.

Based on the research of competent law enforcement and a court doctor, it was concluded that the victim died of a heart attack.

After the body was examined, the authorities sent the body to be temporarily placed at Stung Meanchey pagoda in Phnom Penh to await the decision of the family and embassy.