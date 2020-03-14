Phnom Penh: Authorities have conducted an antibacterial cleaning operation at CIS (Canadian International School ) on Koh Pich, after the discovery of a new case of Covid-19 on a 49-year-old Canadian man working there.

The disinfection was carried out after the Ministry of Education, Youth and Sport temporarily closed the school, while teachers and students at the school were required to undergo a 14-day health screening at the Ministry of Health.

Further work will be undertaken to directly and indirectly research the affected persons for further action.

The Ministry of Education, Youth and Sports has also issued a press release on the implementation of early vacations for public and private education institutions in Phnom Penh and Siem Reap. MoYES