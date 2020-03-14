Ratanakkiri province: At 9:10 am on March 14, a male elephant killed a 10 year old boy.

The victim was named as Heak Bio, 10, from Lum Phat district, Ratanakiri province.

The caretaker/mahout of the elephant was named as Bun Phallal, a 31-year-old male from Prey Lor village. Khlaing Leang 2 commune, Laphat district, and the elephant owner Kai Chenda, 48, from Phnom Penh.

The elephant, Bo Mai, is a 32 year old male.

The reason behind the attack are unclear, but it seems the elephant attacked the boy with its trunk. The injured boy was taken to hospital, but later died. KOHSANTEPHEAP Images of scene KBN