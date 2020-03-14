FEATURED Latest Traffic 

Cambodian Workers Killed In Thai Crash

RAYONG: Two Cambodian migrant workers were killed and five others, including the driver, were hurt when a passenger van skidded off a road and plunged into a swamp in Nikhom Phatthana district on Saturday.

The accident occurred on Road No 36 from Chon Buri to Rayong in tambon Makhamkhu, said Pol Capt Damchaluay Samkhanying, deputy investigation chief at the Nikhom Phatthana police station, who was alerted on Saturday morning.

A white passenger van with Bangkok licence plates was found in a roadside swamp when police and rescue workers arrived at the scene. People inside were crying for help.

Police found two female passengers dead inside the wreckage. Three men and two women were injured.

Driver Nawin Phonkhongnok, 40, who was among the injured, told police that the van, operating on the Pattaya-Ban Laem route, was carrying six Cambodian workers from Pattaya to the Ban Laem checkpoint in Chanthaburi, where they were planning to cross the border to their home country. BANGKOK POST

รถตู้ซิ่งสยอง

#รถตู้ซิ่งสยอง บรรทุกแรงงานเขมรกลับบ้านเสียหลักพุ่งลงข้างทางพลิกคว่ำหลายตลบ ดับ2ศพเจ็บสาหัส5ราย บนถนนระยอง‼️😢วันนี้ 14/03/63 เมื่อเวลา 8.30 น. ร.ต.อ.ดำฉลวย สำคัญยิ่ง รอง สว.(สอบสวน) สภ.นิคมพัฒนา จ.ระยอง ได้รับแจ้งเกิดอุบัติเหตุรถตู้พลิกคว่ำตกลงไปในหนองน้ำข้างถนนมีผู้ได้รับบาดเจ็บและเสียชีวิต เหตุเกิดบริเวณ ถ.สาย36 ชลบุรี-ระยอง หน้าซอย9-10 ต.มะขามคู่ อ.นิคมพัฒนา จ.ระยอง จึงประสานแพทย์เวร หน่วยกู้ภัยสว่างพรกุศลจุดนิคมพัฒนา เดินทางไปให้ความช่วยเหลือทันทีเมื่อไปถึงที่เกิดเหตุพบรถจอดติดกันเป็นแถวยาวริมถนน มีคนยืนมุงกันเพียบ ห่างจากถนนซึ่งเป็นทางลาดชัน พบรถตู้สีขาว ทะเบียน 34-0615 กรุงเทพมหานคร ตกลงไปในหนองน้ำ โดยท้ายรถจมลงไปเล็กน้อย สภาพรถพังยับเยินทั้งคันมีคนร้องโอดโอยด้วยความเจ็บปวด อยู่ภายในรถและนอกรถ จึงรีบลงไปช่วยเหลือ พบมีผู้เสียชีวิต2ราย และ มีผู้ได้รับบาดเจ็บทั้งหมด 5 คน จึงรีบช่วยนำตัวผู้ได้รับบาดเจ็บส่งรพ.นิคมพัฒนา ทันทีสำหรับผู้เสียชีวิตในที่เกิดเหตุเป็นผู้หญิง2ราย ยังไม่ทราบชื่อ เป็นแรงงานชาวกัมพูชาทั้งสองราย ส่วนผู้ได้รับบาดเจ็บเป็นผู้ชาย3คน ผู้หญิง2คน(เป็นเด็กหญิงวัย7ขวบหนึ่งคน) ทั้งหมดยังรักษาตัวอยู่ในโรงพยาบาลแต่อาการพ้นขีดอันตรายแล้วจากการสอบสวนนายนาวิน พลคงนอก อายุ 40 ปี คนขับรถตู้ให้การว่า เป็นคนขับรถตู้สายพัทยา-บ้านแหลม ชายแดนจันทบุรี-กัมพูชา ได้รับแรงงานต่างด้าว ทั้งหมด 6 คน เพื่อมุ่งหน้ากลับไปบ้านที่กัมพูชา โดยจะไปส่งที่ด่านบ้านแหลม จ.จันทบุรี หลังขับออกจากตัวเมืองพัทยา จ.ชลบุรี มาถึงที่เกิดเหตุรถเกิดเสียหลักตกลงไหล่ถนนที่กำลังก่อสร้าง เป็นทางลาดชันรถจึงพุ่งลงไปด้วยความเร็วไม่สามารถบังคับรถได้ จึงพลิกคว่ำลงไปหยุดที่หนองน้ำห่างจากถนนหลายสิบเมตร ทำให้ผู้โดยสารรวมทั้งตนเองกลิ้งกระแทกกับตัวรถกันไปมาอย่างรุนแรง เสียงร้องดังสนั่นรถ จนกระทั่งรถมีหยุดที่หนองน้ำ โชคดีที่คาดเข็มขัดนิรภัยจึงรอดตายได้รับบาดเจ็บ แต่ก็รู้สึกเสียใจกับครอบครัวผู้เสียชีวิต ที่เดินทางกลับไม่ถึงบ้านมาเสียชีวิตลงเสียก่อน ซึ่งทางบริษัทพร้อมรับผิดชอบเบื้องต้นเจ้าหน้า ที่ตำรวจเตรียมเรียกตัวคนขับมาสอบสวนหลังจากหายอาการบาดเจ็บเพื่อดำเนินคดีตามกฏหมาย สำหรับรถคันดังกล่าวเป็นรถตู้ประจำทางสายพัทยา-บ้านแหลม ซึ่งจะประสานทางเจ้าของบริษัทเดินรถดังกล่าวมาตรวจสอบเอกสารว่าการขออนุญาตถูกต้องหรือไม่ และ มีประกันภัยหรือไม่ พร้อมประสานญาติและเพื่อนร่วมงานของแรงงานชาวกัมพูชาที่ทำงานอยู่ในพื้นที่ให้ทราบเรื่อง เพื่อเข้ามาติดต่อขอรับศพของผู้เสียชีวิตกลับบำเพ็ญกุศลตามประเพณีต่อไป

បាន​បង្ហោះ​ដោយ เกาะติดสถานการณ์และอุบัติเหตุ V.2 នៅ សៅរ៍ 14 មីនា 2020

