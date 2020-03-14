RAYONG: Two Cambodian migrant workers were killed and five others, including the driver, were hurt when a passenger van skidded off a road and plunged into a swamp in Nikhom Phatthana district on Saturday.

The accident occurred on Road No 36 from Chon Buri to Rayong in tambon Makhamkhu, said Pol Capt Damchaluay Samkhanying, deputy investigation chief at the Nikhom Phatthana police station, who was alerted on Saturday morning.

A white passenger van with Bangkok licence plates was found in a roadside swamp when police and rescue workers arrived at the scene. People inside were crying for help.

Police found two female passengers dead inside the wreckage. Three men and two women were injured.

Driver Nawin Phonkhongnok, 40, who was among the injured, told police that the van, operating on the Pattaya-Ban Laem route, was carrying six Cambodian workers from Pattaya to the Ban Laem checkpoint in Chanthaburi, where they were planning to cross the border to their home country. BANGKOK POST