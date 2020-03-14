PHNOM PENH – The Ministry of Health announced on the early morning of March 14, 2020 that it will ban foreign nationals traveling from Italy, Germany, Spain, France and the United States from entering the country for 30 days.

This will take effect from 17 March onwards. This decision is a measure to prevent the spread of the COVID-19.

This post was edited to stress all (foreign) travelers from these countries wil be barred from entering, not just the nationalities mentioned. More details will be released later.