Business & Property FEATURED Health Latest 

Cambodia Bans Travelers From 5 Countries

cne833 Views 1 Comment , , , ,

PHNOM PENH – The Ministry of Health announced on the early morning of March 14, 2020 that it will ban foreign nationals traveling from Italy, Germany, Spain, France and the United States from entering the country for 30 days.

This will take effect from 17 March onwards. This decision is a measure to prevent the spread of the COVID-19.

This post was edited to stress all (foreign) travelers from these countries wil be barred from entering, not just the nationalities mentioned. More details will be released later.

You May Also Like

Storms Destroy Homes and Kill in Kandal/Svay Rieng

cne0

Haunted Urn Handed Over To Apsara Authority

cne0

Drugs Raid on Meanchey Dumpsite

cne0

One thought on “Cambodia Bans Travelers From 5 Countries

  • Nicola
    March 14, 2020 at 10:00 am
    Permalink

    Nor China or South Korea? That doesn’t make sense. Look after yourself first Cambodia.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *