Phnom Penh: The Boeng Keng Kang Police Inspectorate in collaboration with Phnom Penh Police Commissioner implemented traffic law enforcement on Mao Tse Tung Boulevard and the corner of street 193, Sangkat Toul Svay Prey I, Khan BKK1 on the night of March 12, 2020 from 23:00 to 2:30 am.

43 officers from various police departments took part in the operation.

63 motorcyclists were stopped for not wearing helmets, 6 drunk drivers were caught and 4 vehicle drivers were fined.

A 43-year-old Nigerian male was found without a passport and was temporarily detained at the Boeung Keng Kang Inspectorate. POST NEWS